201105-N-N3764-002 MANTA, Ecuador (November 6, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) operates off the coast of Manta, Ecuador during a training exercise for UNITAS LXI in Ecuador, Nov. 6, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Isaiah Libunao/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.06.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 13:21 Photo ID: 6415592 VIRIN: 201105-N-N3764-002 Resolution: 1496x1000 Size: 137.58 KB Location: MANTA, EC Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 201105-N-N3764-002 [Image 2 of 2], by LTJG Miranda Rossum, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.