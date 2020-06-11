Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201105-N-N3764-002 MANTA, Ecuador (November 6, 2020) The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10) operates off the coast of Manta, Ecuador during a training exercise for UNITAS LXI in Ecuador, Nov. 6, 2020. UNITAS is the world's longest-running, annual exercise and brings together multinational forces from nine countries to include Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Uruguay, and the United States. The exercise focuses in strengthening the existing regional partnerships and encourages establishing new relationships through the exchange of maritime mission-focused knowledge and expertise during multinational training operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman Fireman Isaiah Libunao/Released)

