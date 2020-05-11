201104-N-AW702-005
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (November 4, 2020) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson (left) and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, Brig. Gen. Phillip Frietze, sign the Joint Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) Maritime Campaign Support Plan (MCSP) in a ceremony aboard USS Wichita (LCS 13), Nov. 4, 2020. The MCSP is an overarching playbook for Sailors and Marines to strengthen partnerships in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility over the next four years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 08:41
|Photo ID:
|6415198
|VIRIN:
|201104-N-AW702-005
|Resolution:
|5068x3379
|Size:
|3 MB
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201104-N-AW702-005 [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT