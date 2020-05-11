Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201104-N-AW702-005 [Image 2 of 2]

    201104-N-AW702-005

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201104-N-AW702-005
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (November 4, 2020) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson (left) and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, Brig. Gen. Phillip Frietze, sign the Joint Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) Maritime Campaign Support Plan (MCSP) in a ceremony aboard USS Wichita (LCS 13), Nov. 4, 2020. The MCSP is an overarching playbook for Sailors and Marines to strengthen partnerships in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility over the next four years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020
    Photo ID: 6415198
    VIRIN: 201104-N-AW702-005
    Resolution: 5068x3379
    Size: 3 MB
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 
    201104-N-AW702-004
    201104-N-AW702-005

    U.S. Southern Command
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

