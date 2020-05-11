201104-N-AW702-004

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (November 4, 2020) – Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet, Rear Adm. Don Gabrielson (left) and Commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South, Brig. Gen. Phillip Frietze, sign the Joint Maritime Component Commander (JFMCC) Maritime Campaign Support Plan (MCSP) in a ceremony aboard USS Wichita (LCS 13), Nov. 4, 2020. The MCSP is an overarching playbook for Sailors and Marines to strengthen partnerships in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility over the next four years. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel/Released)

