MCPON Visit

201105-N-HU253-1273 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 05, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks with Sailors during an all hands call. MCPON Smith is visiting Sailors and families stationed overseas to better understand the quality of life, force protection challenges, and vital mission sets of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command units and the role they play in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd)

