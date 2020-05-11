Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Visit [Image 8 of 11]

    MCPON Visit

    BAHRAIN

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Cody Boyd 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    201105-N-HU253-1305 MANAMA, Bahrain (Nov. 05, 2020) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith speaks with Sailors during an all hands call. MCPON Smith is visiting Sailors and families stationed overseas to better understand the quality of life, force protection challenges, and vital mission sets of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command units and the role they play in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Cody R. Boyd)

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 06:33
    Photo ID: 6415183
    VIRIN: 201105-N-HU253-1305
    Resolution: 2810x1873
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: BH
    This work, MCPON Visit [Image 11 of 11], by PO1 Cody Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    Bahrain
    NSA Bahrain
    Navy

