Staff Sgt. Aaron Armstrong, 352d Special Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman, delivers a weather briefing to Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders in support of a combined readiness exercise in the Baltic Region, at Aalborg Air Base Denmark, Nov. 1, 2020. Armstrong’s brief provides weather information directly affecting the status of the training exercise and is used for mission planning and contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.11.2020 Date Posted: 11.06.2020 04:09 Photo ID: 6415139 VIRIN: 201101-F-HC907-0019 Resolution: 6629x4419 Size: 5.68 MB Location: AALBORG, DK Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Forecasting mission success [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.