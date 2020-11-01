Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Forecasting mission success

    AALBORG, DENMARK

    01.11.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Christopher Sparks 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Aaron Armstrong, 352d Special Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman, delivers a weather briefing to Northern Atlantic Treaty Organization leaders in support of a combined readiness exercise in the Baltic Region, at Aalborg Air Base Denmark, Nov. 1, 2020. Armstrong’s brief provides weather information directly affecting the status of the training exercise and is used for mission planning and contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christopher S. Sparks)

    This work, Forecasting mission success [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Christopher Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Weather

    USAFE

    Interoperability

    Airman

    USAF

    Readiness

    Baltic

    352d Special Operations Wing

