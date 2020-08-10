Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Length Of Service Award [Image 1 of 4]

    Length Of Service Award

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    10.08.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana Bolfing 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Renee Cooper, 374th Force Support Squadron civilian personnel flight chief, poses for a photo at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 8, 2020. Cooper received the Length of Service Award for serving 30 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Brieana E. Bolfing)

