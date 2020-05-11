SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 5, 2020) – Members of Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s security force, Japan Ground Self Defense Force and the Japan Maritime Self Defense Force stand at attention during the Guard and Protect 2020 closing ceremony onboard CFAS Nov. 5, 2020. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

