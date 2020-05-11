SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 5, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams presents Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 16th Infantry Regiment Colonel Masanori Sugihara with a commemorative plaque during the Guard and Protect 2020 closing ceremony onboard CFAS Nov. 5, 2020. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)

