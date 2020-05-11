SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 5, 2020) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams presents Japan Ground Self-Defense Force 16th Infantry Regiment Colonel Masanori Sugihara with a commemorative plaque during the Guard and Protect 2020 closing ceremony onboard CFAS Nov. 5, 2020. Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jasmine Ikusebiala)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 01:54
|Photo ID:
|6415111
|VIRIN:
|201105-N-CA060-0028
|Resolution:
|4602x3287
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guard and Protect 2020 Closing Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SN Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
