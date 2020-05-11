Members of the 736th Security Forces Squadron practice handcuffing a suspect during a flightline attack scenario as part of Exercise Sling Stone 21-1 on Nov. 5, 2020 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Exercise Sling Stone is an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise. The exercise involved multiple training scenarios intended to prepare service members to respond to emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.06.2020 01:01
|Photo ID:
|6415079
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-LU725-0075
|Resolution:
|7952x4472
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AFB, GU
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Exercise Sling Studio 21-1 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
