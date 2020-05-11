Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Exercise Sling Stone 21-1 [Image 1 of 4]

    Exercise Sling Stone 21-1

    ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    Air Force Staff Sgt. Mykah Rosa, 36th Civil Engineering Squadron crew chief, pulls a mannequin from a simulated burning vehicle during Exercise Sling Stone 21-1 on Nov. 5, 2020 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Exercise Sling Stone is an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise. The exercise involved multiple training scenarios intended to prepare service members to respond to emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.06.2020 01:01
    Photo ID: 6415077
    VIRIN: 201105-F-LU725-0103
    Resolution: 4537x3027
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Sling Stone 21-1 [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Esteban Esquivel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise Sling Stone 21-1
    Exercise Sling Stone 21-1
    Exercise Sling Studio 21-1
    Exercise Sling Stone 21-1

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Exercise Sling Stone 21-1

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Andersen Air Force Base
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    Pacific Air Forces Command
    AAFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT