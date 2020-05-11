Air Force Staff Sgt. Mykah Rosa, 36th Civil Engineering Squadron crew chief, pulls a mannequin from a simulated burning vehicle during Exercise Sling Stone 21-1 on Nov. 5, 2020 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. Exercise Sling Stone is an annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise. The exercise involved multiple training scenarios intended to prepare service members to respond to emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Esteban Esquivel)

