Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta [Image 4 of 4]

    JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta

    HONDURAS

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Salpietra 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    A U.S. HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo rescued victims of Hurricane Eta stranded in floodwaters following the effects of Hurricane Eta in Honduras, Nov. 5, 2020. JTF-B’s training and strategic location allows them to mobilize and respond to an emergency with very short notice, enabling them to rapidly respond to the needs of our partners. (Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 22:05
    Photo ID: 6415064
    VIRIN: 201105-F-KY568-004
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 356.06 KB
    Location: HN
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Rachel Salpietra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta
    JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta
    JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta
    JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Black Hawk
    HH-60
    Joint Task Force-Bravo
    U.S. Southern Command
    JTF-B
    SOUTHCOM
    U.S. Air Force
    U.S. Army
    UH-60
    Honduras
    rescue operations
    Hurricane Eta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT