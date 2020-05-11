JTF-Bravo rescues victims of Hurricane Eta

A U.S. HH-60 Black Hawk helicopter assigned to the 1-228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo rescued victims of Hurricane Eta stranded in floodwaters following the effects of Hurricane Eta in Honduras, Nov. 5, 2020. JTF-B’s training and strategic location allows them to mobilize and respond to an emergency with very short notice, enabling them to rapidly respond to the needs of our partners. (Courtesy photo)

