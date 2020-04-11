Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic

Sgt. Jose Ortiz, an Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue (EFR) Specialist, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020. Ortiz is one of multiple reserve Marines activated in order to assist MCRD San Diego, in safely and effectively quarantining arriving recruits before their cycle of recruit training begins. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

