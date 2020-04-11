Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic [Image 1 of 4]

    Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary Beatty 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Sgt. Jose Ortiz, an Expeditionary Firefighting and Rescue (EFR) Specialist, assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 473, poses for a photo at Marine Corps Recruit Depot (MCRD), San Diego, Nov. 4, 2020. Ortiz is one of multiple reserve Marines activated in order to assist MCRD San Diego, in safely and effectively quarantining arriving recruits before their cycle of recruit training begins. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Zachary T. Beatty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 18:17
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Reserves Called to action during Global Pandemic [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Zachary Beatty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #MarineForcesReserves #RSSMissionViejo

