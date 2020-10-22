Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    729th ACS goes to DIRT school [Image 12 of 12]

    729th ACS goes to DIRT school

    HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2020

    Photo by Cynthia Griggs 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen drag a simulated wounded Airman during a Deployment Initial Readiness Training, or DIRT, exercise Oct. 22, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen from 729th ACS, along with their sister unit 726th ACS, participated in the 48-hour training exercise where they were taught deployment readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 17:27
    Photo ID: 6414843
    VIRIN: 201022-F-EF974-1097
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.14 MB
    Location: HILL AIR FORCE BASE, UT, US 
    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Deployment readiness exercise
    729ACS
    726ACS
    Dirt school
    552nd ACG
    SABC under fire

