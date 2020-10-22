729th ACS goes to DIRT school

Technical Sgt. Scott Ross (middle), an independent duty medical technician assigned to the 729th Air Control Squadron, teaches care-under-fire procedures during a Deployment Initial Readiness Training, or DIRT, exercise Oct. 22, 2020, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah. Airmen from 729th ACS, along with their sister unit 726th ACS, participated in the 48-hour training exercise where they were taught deployment readiness skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cynthia Griggs)

