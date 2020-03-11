D2T2 PACs a punch at Air Force training

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathy Pool, 335th Training Squadron Personnel Apprentice Course instructor, writes class material on a whiteboard inside Wolfe Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, November 3, 2020. The 335th TRS tested the Direct to Duty Technical Training program on a class of prior-service students, aiming to save money and time, keep the students safe and healthy and allow them to stay with their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

Date Taken: 11.03.2020
Location: BILOXI, MS, US
by A1C Seth Haddix