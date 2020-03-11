Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    D2T2 PACs a punch at Air Force training [Image 1 of 3]

    D2T2 PACs a punch at Air Force training

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kathy Pool, 335th Training Squadron Personnel Apprentice Course instructor, and Jennifer DesJardin, 335th TRS PAC instructor supervisor, pose for a photo inside Wolfe Hall at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, November 3, 2020. The 335th TRS tested the Direct to Duty Technical Training program on a class of prior-service students, aiming to save money and time, keep the students safe and healthy and allow them to stay with their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Seth Haddix)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 14:16
    Photo ID: 6414550
    VIRIN: 201103-F-DO876-068
    Resolution: 5380x3587
    Size: 10.36 MB
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D2T2 PACs a punch at Air Force training [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Seth Haddix, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    D2T2 PACs a punch at Air Force training
    D2T2 PACs a punch at Air Force training
    D2T2 PACs a punch at Air Force training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler Air Force Base
    81st Training Wing
    PAC
    335th Training Squadron
    Personnel Apprentice Course
    D2T2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT