Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Fueling reflection [Image 2 of 2]

    Fueling reflection

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2020

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fuel a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 5, 2020. Ensuring the aircraft has enough fuel for its mission is just one of the many crucial tasks crew chiefs have when conducting a pre-flight inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.05.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:35
    Photo ID: 6414345
    VIRIN: 201105-F-UJ876-1030
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 11.07 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling reflection [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuel filled sunrise
    Fueling reflection

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    C-17
    DoD
    Pittsburgh
    Globemaster III
    Air Force Reserve
    DMA
    Airman Magazine
    911th Airlift Wing
    Air Force
    Maintenance
    "4th Air Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT