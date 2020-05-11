Airmen assigned to the 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron fuel a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Nov. 5, 2020. Ensuring the aircraft has enough fuel for its mission is just one of the many crucial tasks crew chiefs have when conducting a pre-flight inspection. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6414341
|VIRIN:
|201105-F-UJ876-1022
|Resolution:
|5511x3667
|Size:
|7.95 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fuel filled sunrise [Image 2 of 2], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
