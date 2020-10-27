Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAMC Soldier earns citizenship [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    10.27.2020

    Photo by Daniel J. Calderón 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Spec. Diego Timoteo, an Army Combat Medic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, checks an incoming patient at BAMC’s drive-through COVID-19 testing area. Timoteo, a native of Brazil, recently earned his American citizenship. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 11:07
    Photo ID: 6414318
    VIRIN: 201027-A-TV651-1044
    Resolution: 6016x4000
    Size: 5.96 MB
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 
    Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BAMC Soldier earns citizenship [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel J. Calderón, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    citizenship
    BAMC
    Brooke Army Medical Center

