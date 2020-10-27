Spec. Diego Timoteo, an Army Combat Medic at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio - Fort Sam Houston, Texas, checks an incoming patient at BAMC’s drive-through COVID-19 testing area. Timoteo, a native of Brazil, recently earned his American citizenship. (U.S. Army photo by Daniel J. Calderón)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 11:07
|Photo ID:
|6414317
|VIRIN:
|201027-A-TV651-1039
|Resolution:
|6016x4000
|Size:
|5.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, BAMC Soldier earns citizenship [Image 2 of 2], by Daniel J. Calderón, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BAMC Soldier earns citizenship
LEAVE A COMMENT