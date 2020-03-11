Simulated Sexual Assault Victim During KFOR 28

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 566th Area Support Medical Company speak with a simulated sexual assault victim during a training exercise at Hohenfels, Germany on Nov. 03, 2020. Training at JMRC provides USAREUR specific training, followed by a mission rehearsal exercise to hone the skills of the battle group headquarters prior to deployment to Kosovo. KFOR 28 builds readiness and interoperability, promotes regional stability and enhances relationships between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Uriel Ramirez).

