Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Simulated Sexual Assault Victim During KFOR 28 [Image 1 of 3]

    Simulated Sexual Assault Victim During KFOR 28

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Pfc. Uriel Ramirez 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 566th Area Support Medical Company speak with a simulated sexual assault victim during a training exercise at Hohenfels, Germany on Nov. 03, 2020. Training at JMRC provides USAREUR specific training, followed by a mission rehearsal exercise to hone the skills of the battle group headquarters prior to deployment to Kosovo. KFOR 28 builds readiness and interoperability, promotes regional stability and enhances relationships between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Uriel Ramirez).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 04:37
    Photo ID: 6414163
    VIRIN: 201103-A-GQ344-1003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.48 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Simulated Sexual Assault Victim During KFOR 28 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Uriel Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Simulated Sexual Assault Victim During KFOR 28
    Simulated Sexual Assault Victim During KFOR 28
    Simulated Sexual Assault Victim During KFOR 28

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    USAREUR
    Joint Multinational Readiness Center
    JMRC
    StrongEurope
    7ATC
    KosovoForce
    TrainToWin
    Uriel Ramirez

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT