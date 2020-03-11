An Observer Coach/Trainer with the Adler Team instructs a simulated sexual assault victim during a training exercise at Hohenfels, Germany on Nov. 3, 2020. Training at JMRC provides USAREUR specific training, followed by a mission rehearsal exercise to hone the skills of the battle group headquarters prior to deployment to Kosovo. KFOR 28 builds readiness and interoperability, promotes regional stability, and enhances relationships between allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Uriel Ramirez).
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 04:31
|Photo ID:
|6414166
|VIRIN:
|201103-A-GQ344-1005
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|12.29 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Simulated Sexual Assault Victim During KFOR 28 [Image 3 of 3], by PFC Uriel Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT