Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

U.S. Army Capt. Jake Day, information operations deputy director and special technical operations chief, Combined Joint Task Force–Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), poses for a photo holding the flag of Salisbury, Maryland with Abdi-Chaib Nour Youssouf, the Sous Prefect of Damerjog, Djibouti, during a meeting at Douda Beach, Djibouti, Oct. 4, 2020. In his civilian capacity, Day serves, as Mayor of Salisbury, Maryland. Day is one of only three full-time mayors to have deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism. (Courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 03:10 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ Hometown: SALISBURY, MD, US