Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa [Image 2 of 3]

    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.28.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Cable 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    The Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa J39 Information Operations Directorate, poses for a photo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2020. U.S. Army Capt. Jake Day, (front left) serves as the information operations deputy director and special technical operations chief, CJTF-HOA. In his civilian capacity, Day serves, as Mayor of Salisbury, Maryland. Day is one of only three full-time mayors to have deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.28.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 03:11
    Photo ID: 6414125
    VIRIN: 201028-F-XB934-1005
    Resolution: 3948x2630
    Size: 1.58 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: SALISBURY, MD, US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Dana Cable, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa
    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa
    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Djibouti

    deployed

    Horn of Africa

    Information Operations

    Camp Lemonnier

    Mayor

    Maryland

    Combined Joint Task Force

    CJTF-HOA

    Army National Guard

    deployment

    Salisbury

    Damerjog

    J39

    elected government official

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    deployed
    Horn of Africa
    Information Operations
    Camp Lemonnier
    Mayor
    Maryland National Guard
    Maryland
    Combined Joint Task Force
    CJTF-HOA
    Army National Guard
    deployment
    Salisbury
    Damerjog
    J39
    elected government official

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT