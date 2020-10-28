Maryland Mayor makes mark on East Africa

The Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa J39 Information Operations Directorate, poses for a photo at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, Oct. 28, 2020. U.S. Army Capt. Jake Day, (front left) serves as the information operations deputy director and special technical operations chief, CJTF-HOA. In his civilian capacity, Day serves, as Mayor of Salisbury, Maryland. Day is one of only three full-time mayors to have deployed in support of the Global War on Terrorism. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Dana J. Cable)

