Guard and Protect 2020 Amphibious Raid

SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 4, 2020) – A Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldier apprehends two simulated opposition force players during Guard and Protect 2020 onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Nov. 4, 2020 . Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

