SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 4, 2020) – A Japan Ground Self Defense Force soldier apprehends two simulated opposition force players during Guard and Protect 2020 onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Nov. 4, 2020 . Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)
|Date Taken:
|11.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 02:21
|Photo ID:
|6414106
|VIRIN:
|201104-N-SD711-0220
|Resolution:
|3268x2179
|Size:
|983.86 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guard and Protect 2020 Amphibious Raid [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
