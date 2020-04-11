Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guard and Protect 2020 Amphibious Raid [Image 1 of 2]

    Guard and Protect 2020 Amphibious Raid

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Geoffrey Barham 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (Nov. 4, 2020) – Two opposition force players attempt an amphibious raid at Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo’s Port Operations during Guard and Protect 2020 onboard CFAS Nov. 4, 2020 . Guard and Protect unites U.S. Navy, Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force to jointly protect vital US Forces and JSDF facilities and civilian infrastructure in the Sasebo area. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Geoffrey P. Barham)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 02:21
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guard and Protect 2020 Amphibious Raid [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Geoffrey Barham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    drill
    cfas
    JGSDF
    Sailor
    guard and protect

