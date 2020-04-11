USS Curtis Wilbur Flight Operations

WATERS OFF THE COAST OF JAPAN (Nov. 4, 2020) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the "Saberhawks" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 prepares for fueling on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)

