201103-N-DH811-1013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 3, 2020) -- Gunner's Mate Seaman Brady Kamper, from Waterford, Pa., attaches a barrel to a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.02.2020 Date Posted: 11.05.2020 00:35 Photo ID: 6414062 VIRIN: 201103-N-DH811-1013 Resolution: 2206x3089 Size: 912.84 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.