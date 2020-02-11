201103-N-DH811-1013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 3, 2020) -- Gunner's Mate Seaman Brady Kamper, from Waterford, Pa., attaches a barrel to a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.05.2020 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6414062
|VIRIN:
|201103-N-DH811-1013
|Resolution:
|2206x3089
|Size:
|912.84 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
