Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Liston 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    201103-N-DH811-1013 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Nov. 3, 2020) -- Gunner's Mate Seaman Brady Kamper, from Waterford, Pa., attaches a barrel to a .50-caliber machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.05.2020 00:35
    Photo ID: 6414062
    VIRIN: 201103-N-DH811-1013
    Resolution: 2206x3089
    Size: 912.84 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations
    USS Curtis Wilbur Daily Operations
    USS Curtis Wilbur
    USS Curtis Wilbur Flight Operations
    USS Curtis Wilbur Flight Operations
    USS Curtis Wilbur Flight Operations
    USS Curtis Wilbur Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Operations
    South China Sea
    Underway
    Ballistic Missile Defense
    Navy
    Sailor
    Military
    Cruiser
    Deployment
    East China Sea
    Yellow Sea
    BMD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT