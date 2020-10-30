Soldiers Re-enlist at Historic Kuwait Landmark

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. A. Jared Forst and Sgt. Becca Meerwarth take their oath of reenlistment Oct. 30, 2020, in Kuwait. The reenlistment was carried out at the Kuwait Martyr’s Museum with Col. Sean Flynn administering the oath. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

