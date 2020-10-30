Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers Re-enlist at Historic Kuwait Landmark [Image 1 of 3]

    Soldiers Re-enlist at Historic Kuwait Landmark

    KUWAIT

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. A. Jared Forst and Sgt. Becca Meerwarth take their oath of reenlistment Oct. 30, 2020, in Kuwait. The reenlistment was carried out at the Kuwait Martyr’s Museum with Col. Sean Flynn administering the oath. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

    This work, Soldiers Re-enlist at Historic Kuwait Landmark [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    42nd Infantry Division
    New York Army National Guard

