2nd Marine Logistics Group Marines conduct tactical combat casualty care during MEFEX 21.1

U.S. Marines carry a simulated casualty while conducting tactical combat casualty care training as part of Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 4, 2020. Marines with 2nd MLG are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)

Date Taken: 11.04.2020
Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US