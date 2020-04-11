Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Marines conduct tactical combat casualty care during MEFEX 21.1 [Image 5 of 10]

    2nd Marine Logistics Group Marines conduct tactical combat casualty care during MEFEX 21.1

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Daniel Startt, a combat engineer, asses a simulated casualty while conducting tactical combat casualty care training as part of Marine Expeditionary Force Exercise 21.1 on Fort Drum, New York, Nov. 4, 2020. Marines with 2nd Marine Logistics Group are participating in MEFEX 21.1, a MEF-level exercise consisting of approximately 1,200 Marines and sailors across the eastern United States. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adaezia Chavez)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 22:16
    Photo ID: 6414045
    VIRIN: 201104-M-QY799-1351
    Resolution: 4578x3052
    Size: 767.75 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    This work, 2nd Marine Logistics Group Marines conduct tactical combat casualty care during MEFEX 21.1 [Image 10 of 10], by Cpl Adaezia Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    litter
    tourniquet
    tactical combat casualty care
    TCCC
    MEFEX 21.1

