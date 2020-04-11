201104-N-OY339-1167 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, conducted the final flight on the F/A-18 A/B/C/D "Legacy" Hornets marking the official transition of the Blue Angels to the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet platform. The 2020 show season marked the end of the service life of the aircraft the team has flown for 34 years. The 2021 show season will be the Blue Angels’ first year flying the Super Hornet platform as well as the 75th anniversary of the team. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)

