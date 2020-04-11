Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Blue Angels Final "Legacy" Flight [Image 1 of 3]

    The Blue Angels Final &quot;Legacy&quot; Flight

    UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Gordon  

    Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron

    201104-N-OY339-1404 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Nov. 4, 2020) The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, conducted the final flight on the F/A-18 A/B/C/D "Legacy" Hornets marking the official transition of the Blue Angels to the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet platform. The 2020 show season marked the end of the service life of the aircraft the team has flown for 34 years. The 2021 show season will be the Blue Angels’ first year flying the Super Hornet platform as well as the 75th anniversary of the team. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Gordon)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 20:10
    Photo ID: 6414007
    VIRIN: 201104-N-OY339-1404
    Resolution: 2577x1718
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: US
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Blue Angels Final "Legacy" Flight [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Christopher Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Blue Angels Final &quot;Legacy&quot; Flight
    The Blue Angels Final &quot;Legacy&quot; Flight
    The Blue Angels Final &quot;Legacy&quot; Flight

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Blue Angels

    TAGS

    Fly Over
    Pensacola
    Flyover
    Legacy
    Navy
    USN
    Blue Angels
    US Navy

