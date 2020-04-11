Modified Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort Are Conducted for U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. 1st Class Bruce Carter in Section 60

Marines from the Marine Barracks, Washington, D.C. (8th and I); The 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Caisson Platoon; and the “The President’s Own” Marine Band; conduct modified military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Marine Corps Pvt. 1st Class Bruce Carter in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, November 4, 2020.



Carter received the Medal of Honor posthumously for conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of life, above and beyond the call of duty, while serving in the Quang Tri Province, Vietnam August 7, 1969.



From the Congressional Medal of Honor Society:



Carter's unit was maneuvering against the enemy during Operation Idaho Canyon and came under a heavy volume of fire from a numerically superior hostile force. The lead element soon became separated from the main body of the squad by a brush fire. Carter and his fellow marines were pinned down by vicious crossfire when, with complete disregard for his safety, he stood in full view of the North Vietnamese Army soldiers to deliver a devastating volume of fire at their positions. The accuracy and aggressiveness of his attack caused several enemy casualties and forced the remainder of the soldiers to retreat from the immediate area. Shouting directions to the marines around him, Carter then commenced leading them from the path of the rapidly approaching brush fire when he observed a hostile grenade land between him and his companions. Fully aware of the probable consequences of his action but determined to protect the men following him, he unhesitatingly threw himself over the grenade, absorbing the full effects of its detonation with his body. Carter's indomitable courage, inspiring initiative, and selfless devotion to duty upheld the highest traditions of the Marine Corps and the U.S. Naval Service. He gallantly gave his life in the service of his country.



