Breaking Ground: NNSY’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and the Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project

Commander, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), RDML Howard Markle, addressed contractors and the NNSY workforce during a groundbreaking ceremony for its Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project Nov. 4. The $43.6 million project will protect the small docks and their associated facilities, infrastructure, and equipment from flooding from the Elizabeth River. This project is a part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities.
