    Breaking Ground: NNSY’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and the Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project [Image 1 of 2]

    Breaking Ground: NNSY’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and the Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Commander, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), RDML Howard Markle, addressed contractors and the NNSY workforce during a groundbreaking ceremony for its Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project Nov. 4. The $43.6 million project will protect the small docks and their associated facilities, infrastructure, and equipment from flooding from the Elizabeth River. This project is a part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:09
    VIRIN: 201104-N-YO710-004
    Resolution: 5803x3869
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    TAGS

    Groundbreaking
    NNSY
    4 NOV 2020
    CAPT William Butler
    Dry Dock Flood Wall Protection
    P-653
    RDML Howard Markle

