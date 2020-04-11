Commander, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY), RDML Howard Markle, addressed contractors and the NNSY workforce during a groundbreaking ceremony for its Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project Nov. 4. The $43.6 million project will protect the small docks and their associated facilities, infrastructure, and equipment from flooding from the Elizabeth River. This project is a part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.04.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 17:09 Photo ID: 6413801 VIRIN: 201104-N-YO710-004 Resolution: 5803x3869 Size: 8.16 MB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Breaking Ground: NNSY’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and the Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project [Image 2 of 2], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.