    Breaking Ground: NNSY’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and the Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Story by Jason Scarborough 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) took another step in the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) Nov. 4 by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project.

    The $43.6 million project, designed by Moffatt & Nichol of Norfolk, Va. and built by Mid-Eastern Builders of Chesapeake, Va., is broken down into 12 construction phases to minimize the impact to maintenance schedules. The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2023.

    “A perimeter floodwall will be constructed around the dry dock area in order to protect critical facilities, infrastructure and equipment from surge and waves associated with a 100-year storm, and to provide protections from a 500-year flooding event,” said NNSY’s Public Works Officer, Capt. Bill Butler.

    NNSY’s Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project is a part of SIOP, a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities.

    “This is a critical project for NNSY, SIOP, and the Fleet,” said SIOP Program Manager Steve Lagana. “The permanent floodwall will protect the small docks and their associated facilities, infrastructure, and equipment from flooding from the Elizabeth River. It ensures continuity of operations for the shipyard to effectively complete their mission in support of the Fleet.”

