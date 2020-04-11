Breaking Ground: NNSY’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) and the Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project

Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Ship Yard (NNSY) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Dry Dock...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Norfolk Naval Ship Yard (NNSY) held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project Nov.4. The participants in the ceremony were, front row participants, left to right, George Clarke, Owner, Mid-Eastern Builders, RDML Howard Markle, Commander, NNSY, and David Cortinas, Program Manager, Moffatt & Nichol Engineers. The back row were, left to right, NNSY’s Mascot, Yardbird Sam, Bill House, NNSY Construction Manager and Capt. Bill Butler, Public Works Officer. The $43.6 million project will protect the small docks and their associated facilities, infrastructure, and equipment from flooding from the Elizabeth River. This project is a part of the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP), a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities. see less | View Image Page

Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) took another step in the Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) Nov. 4 by holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project.



The $43.6 million project, designed by Moffatt & Nichol of Norfolk, Va. and built by Mid-Eastern Builders of Chesapeake, Va., is broken down into 12 construction phases to minimize the impact to maintenance schedules. The project is scheduled to be completed in June 2023.



“A perimeter floodwall will be constructed around the dry dock area in order to protect critical facilities, infrastructure and equipment from surge and waves associated with a 100-year storm, and to provide protections from a 500-year flooding event,” said NNSY’s Public Works Officer, Capt. Bill Butler.



NNSY’s Dry Dock Floodwall Protection Improvements Project is a part of SIOP, a 20-year, $21 billion program dedicated to completely refurbishing the nation’s four public shipyards by modernizing equipment, improving workflow and upgrading dry docks and facilities.



“This is a critical project for NNSY, SIOP, and the Fleet,” said SIOP Program Manager Steve Lagana. “The permanent floodwall will protect the small docks and their associated facilities, infrastructure, and equipment from flooding from the Elizabeth River. It ensures continuity of operations for the shipyard to effectively complete their mission in support of the Fleet.”