    Rear Adm. James A. Kirk Visits USS Ralph Johnson [Image 1 of 5]

    Rear Adm. James A. Kirk Visits USS Ralph Johnson

    ARABIAN GULF

    10.31.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anthony Collier 

    Carrier Strike Group 11

    201031-N-FP334-1024 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 31, 2020) Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, speaks to Sailors in the mess decks aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 31. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

    This work, Rear Adm. James A. Kirk Visits USS Ralph Johnson [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Anthony Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

