commander, Carrier Strike Group 11 visits Ralph Johnson

201031-N-FP334-1099 ARABIAN GULF (Oct. 31, 2020) Rear Adm. Jim Kirk, commander, Carrier Strike Group 11, speaks to the crew of the guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) over the ship’s general announcing system in the pilot house in the Arabian Gulf, Oct. 31. Ralph Johnson is part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group and is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anthony Collier)

