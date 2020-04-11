Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG soldiers facilitate COVID-19 tests for AZ State employees [Image 5 of 6]

    AZNG soldiers facilitate COVID-19 tests for AZ State employees

    COOLIDGE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples from State of Arizona employees in Coolidge, Ariz., before transporting them to a state lab for testing, Nov. 3, 2020. The testing ensures State employees, who work closely with the public, continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    Date Taken: 11.04.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 15:28
    Photo ID: 6413637
    VIRIN: 201104-Z-CC902-0041
    Resolution: 4512x3008
    Size: 8.74 MB
    Location: COOLIDGE, AZ, US 
