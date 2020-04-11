AZNG soldiers facilitate COVID-19 tests for AZ State employees

Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples from State of Arizona employees in Coolidge, Ariz., before transporting them to a state lab for testing, Nov. 3, 2020. The testing ensures State employees, who work closely with the public, continue to provide essential services. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

Date Taken: 11.04.2020
Location: COOLIDGE, AZ, US