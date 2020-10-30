Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Central Deputy Participates in Staff Ride [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Army Central Deputy Participates in Staff Ride

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.30.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen 

    Task Force Spartan

    Australian Army Major General Chris Field the Deputy Commander for Operations
    for U.S. Army Central takes part in a staff ride in Kuwait on Oct. 30, 2020.
    The staff ride, under the guidance of Chief Warrant Officer Three Benjamin
    Lewis, retraced the Kuwait Battle of the Bridges fought on Aug. 2, 1990. (U.S.
    Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

