Australian Army Major General Chris Field the Deputy Commander for Operations
for U.S. Army Central takes part in a staff ride in Kuwait on Oct. 30, 2020.
The staff ride, under the guidance of Chief Warrant Officer Three Benjamin
Lewis, retraced the Kuwait Battle of the Bridges fought on Aug. 2, 1990. (U.S.
Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)
|Date Taken:
|10.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 13:38
|Photo ID:
|6413332
|VIRIN:
|201030-Z-IP781-1004
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|10.69 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Central Deputy Participates in Staff Ride [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT