Australian Army Major General Chris Field the Deputy Commander for Operations

for U.S. Army Central takes part in a staff ride in Kuwait on Oct. 30, 2020.

The staff ride, under the guidance of Chief Warrant Officer Three Benjamin

Lewis, retraced the Kuwait Battle of the Bridges fought on Aug. 2, 1990. (U.S.

Army photo by Sgt. Trevor Cullen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.30.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 13:38 Photo ID: 6413331 VIRIN: 201030-Z-IP781-1065 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 10.33 MB Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Central Deputy Participates in Staff Ride [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Trevor Cullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.