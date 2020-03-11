U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Martin, 423rd Air Base Group commander, salutes during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony near the 303rd Bombardment Group memorial monument at RAF Molesworth, England, Nov. 3, 2020. Remembrance Sunday is commemorated the second Sunday every November to honor the service and sacrifice of Armed Forces, British and Commonwealth veterans, as well as the Allies that fought alongside them in the two World Wars and later conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)
|Date Taken:
|11.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 11:32
|Photo ID:
|6413181
|VIRIN:
|201103-F-IM475-1009
|Resolution:
|6664x4447
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Airmen and U.K. commander commemorate Remembrance Sunday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
