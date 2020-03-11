Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Airmen and U.K. commander commemorate Remembrance Sunday [Image 10 of 10]

    U.S. Airmen and U.K. commander commemorate Remembrance Sunday

    RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    11.03.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Zima 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Martin, 423rd Air Base Group commander, salutes during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony near the 303rd Bombardment Group memorial monument at RAF Molesworth, England, Nov. 3, 2020. Remembrance Sunday is commemorated the second Sunday every November to honor the service and sacrifice of Armed Forces, British and Commonwealth veterans, as well as the Allies that fought alongside them in the two World Wars and later conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.03.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:32
    Photo ID: 6413181
    VIRIN: 201103-F-IM475-1009
    Resolution: 6664x4447
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Airmen and U.K. commander commemorate Remembrance Sunday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

