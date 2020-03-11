Royal Air Force Sqn. Ldr. Clive Wood, left, RAF Alconbury and RAF Molesworth RAF commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Martin, right, 423rd Air Base Group commander, stand near the World War II memorial during a Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the 303rd Bombardment Group memorial monument at RAF Molesworth, England, Nov. 3, 2020. Remembrance Sunday is commemorated the second Sunday every November to honor the service and sacrifice of Armed Forces, British and Commonwealth veterans, as well as the Allies that fought alongside them in the two World Wars and later conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jennifer Zima)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2020 Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:31 Photo ID: 6413180 VIRIN: 201103-F-IM475-1010 Resolution: 6281x4192 Size: 3.33 MB Location: RAF MOLESWORTH, CAM, GB Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Airmen and U.K. commander commemorate Remembrance Sunday [Image 10 of 10], by A1C Jennifer Zima, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.