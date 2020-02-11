201102-N-XL376-1006
CARIBBEAN SEA (November 2, 2020) – Boatswain’s Mate 1st Class Kyle E. Woody, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Maxwell K. McMann prepare for small boat operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), Nov. 2, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2020
|Date Posted:
|11.04.2020 11:23
|Photo ID:
|6413170
|VIRIN:
|201102-N-XL376-1006
|Resolution:
|4071x2710
|Size:
|615.7 KB
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 201102-N-XL376-1006 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
