201102-N-XL376-1060

CARIBBEAN SEA (November 2, 2020) – Sailors and Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) conduct boat operations aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat and flight operations on a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, Nov. 2, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

