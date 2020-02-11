Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201102-N-XL376-1060 [Image 2 of 5]

    201102-N-XL376-1060

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    11.02.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Maria Llanos 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    201102-N-XL376-1060
    CARIBBEAN SEA (November 2, 2020) – Sailors and Coast Guardsmen assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110) conduct boat operations aboard a rigid-hull inflatable boat and flight operations on a MH-60R Seahawk helicopter, Nov. 2, 2020. William P. Lawrence is deployed to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter illicit drug trafficking in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Maria G. Llanos/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.02.2020
    Date Posted: 11.04.2020 11:22
    Photo ID: 6413167
    VIRIN: 201102-N-XL376-1060
    Resolution: 4152x2764
    Size: 660.98 KB
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 201102-N-XL376-1060 [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Maria Llanos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Southern Command
    USS William P Lawrence
    DDG 110
    USNAVSO
    U.S. Fourth Fleet

